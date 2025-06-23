Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $735,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

