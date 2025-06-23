M3 Advisory Group LLC Acquires 55 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.6% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $596.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $576.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.66. The stock has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.