Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%

PM opened at $182.57 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average of $151.27. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

