TrueMark Investments LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.5% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. TD Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of C opened at $78.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.