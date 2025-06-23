TrueMark Investments LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.5% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. TD Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.
Citigroup Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of C opened at $78.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
