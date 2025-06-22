WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0098

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and $165.62 thousand worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00078703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00006218 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000972 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133,692.07 or 1.30246700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

