Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Head to Head Survey

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vonovia and Curbline Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $5.51 billion 5.20 -$969.56 million N/A N/A Curbline Properties $120.88 million 19.93 $10.26 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Curbline Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vonovia.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vonovia and Curbline Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 1 0 0 1 2.50 Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

Curbline Properties has a consensus target price of $25.68, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Curbline Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Vonovia.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia -29.33% -2.64% -0.83% Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Vonovia pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Summary

Curbline Properties beats Vonovia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

