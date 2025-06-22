New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) vs. RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Critical Comparison

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RWE and New Source Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE 0 0 1 1 3.50 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given New Source Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Source Energy Partners is more favorable than RWE.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE $26.22 billion N/A $5.56 billion $5.82 6.94 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RWE and New Source Energy Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RWE has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares RWE and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE 16.82% 5.78% 2.05% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

RWE has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Source Energy Partners has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RWE beats New Source Energy Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

