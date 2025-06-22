Reviewing MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) & ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ESP)

Dividends

MINEBEA MITSUMI pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. MINEBEA MITSUMI pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MINEBEA MITSUMI and ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MINEBEA MITSUMI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINEBEA MITSUMI $10.01 billion N/A $613.52 million $2.20 17.35 ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS $45.97 million 2.52 $7.59 million $2.68 15.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MINEBEA MITSUMI has higher revenue and earnings than ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MINEBEA MITSUMI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

36.7% of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MINEBEA MITSUMI has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MINEBEA MITSUMI and ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINEBEA MITSUMI 4.81% 10.06% 4.81% ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MINEBEA MITSUMI beats ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINEBEA MITSUMI

(Get Free Report)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others. The Machined Components segment provides mechanical parts such as ball bearings, rod-end bearings, hard disk drive pivot assemblies, and aircraft screws. The Electronic Devices and Components segment offers LED backlights, sensor devices, stepping motors, fan motors, hard disk drive spindle motors, precision motors, and other special devices. The Mitsumi Electric Products segment handles the semiconductor, optical, mechanical, high frequency, and power supply devices. The Others segment deals with the in-house produced machines. The company was founded on July 16, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services comprising design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. In addition, the company produces individual components, such as inductors, printed circuit boards, wires, and tests items. It serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.