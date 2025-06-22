Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Unilever by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.