Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $16.36 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

