Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 662.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after acquiring an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,493,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after acquiring an additional 295,025 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total value of $118,047.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $970,738.08. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $509.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

