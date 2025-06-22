PLATINCOIN Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $600.34 thousand and $15.01 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,562.60 or 0.99919465 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,769.17 or 0.99146482 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 744,990,668 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @plc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 744,990,667.55407 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.12005111 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

