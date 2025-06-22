Innealta Capital LLC Sells 173 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Innealta Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $310.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.94 and a 200-day moving average of $277.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $212.12 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.