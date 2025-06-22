Sui (SUI) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sui (SUI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Sui has a total market capitalization of $8.59 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Sui coin can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00002464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,603.95 or 0.99975771 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101,783.16 or 0.99176004 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s genesis date was April 12th, 2023. Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,396,671,135 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io. Sui’s official message board is blog.sui.io. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,396,671,135.3644433 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.57761851 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 685 active market(s) with $987,857,917.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

