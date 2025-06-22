Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 67,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE BMY opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.