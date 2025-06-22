GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $4,500,384.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $4,500,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $5,759,058.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,655,682.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company's revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on GitLab from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

