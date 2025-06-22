ORG Partners LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2,205.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

