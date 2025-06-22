ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,109,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

