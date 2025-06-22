ORG Partners LLC Sells 10,652 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $677.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

