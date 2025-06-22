ORG Partners LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $265,789.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,921.53. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

