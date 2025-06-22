Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Two Harbors Investments
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investments
Two Harbors Investments Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $10.44 on Friday. Two Harbors Investments has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.27.
Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investments had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.
Two Harbors Investments Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
