ORG Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1,583.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.8%

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.68.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

