Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.29 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.