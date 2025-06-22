Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

RDVI opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a positive change from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.