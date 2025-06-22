FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS QMAR opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $435.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.71.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

