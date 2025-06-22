Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $611,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 129.5% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

