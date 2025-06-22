DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Critical Review

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DT Midstream and Petroteq Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 2 3 6 0 2.36 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

DT Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $109.27, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream 34.96% 8.46% 4.12% Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares DT Midstream and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.5% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Petroteq Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of DT Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Petroteq Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and Petroteq Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $981.00 million 11.01 $354.00 million $3.67 28.98 Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Petroteq Energy.

Risk & Volatility

DT Midstream has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 258.28, meaning that its stock price is 25,728% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Petroteq Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines. This segment also engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end-user customers. The Gathering segment owns and operates gas gathering systems. This segment is involved in the collection of natural gas for delivery to plants for treating, to gathering pipelines for further gathering, or to pipelines for transportation; and provision of associated ancillary services, including compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water transportation, water disposal, and sand mining. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

