Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $289.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.02. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

