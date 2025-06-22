Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $509.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $640.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

