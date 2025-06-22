Brokerages Set Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) PT at $169.17

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,875,283.76. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,976 shares of company stock valued at $52,261,361. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jabil by 70,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after buying an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,954,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 119.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after buying an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth $81,378,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $205.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $208.69.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

