PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $39,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,665.58. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $41,392.26. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,313.31. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,157 shares of company stock worth $1,124,437. Corporate insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 23,208.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.77 and a beta of 1.54.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

