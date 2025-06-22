PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.11.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 23,208.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.77 and a beta of 1.54.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
