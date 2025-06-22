TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 2.10. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 10.03%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $362,405.70. This trade represents a 63.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $90,680.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,159.92. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.