First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Holdings Decreased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,772 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,323 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $34.39 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

