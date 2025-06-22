ORG Partners LLC Has $188,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $2,184,364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 43,447.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,231,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 50,072.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,938,000 after acquiring an additional 803,166 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $360.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.17.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

