ORG Partners LLC Has $119,000 Stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 152,750.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.

Shares of FTGS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

