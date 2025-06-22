ORG Partners LLC Has $119,000 Stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 152,750.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of FTGS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Growth Strength ETF
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Growth Strength ETF
- What is a support level?
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.