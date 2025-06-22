Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,116 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 460.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 458,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.