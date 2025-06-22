First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

FTHY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

