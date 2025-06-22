12,308 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Bought by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,308 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Transocean by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,116,326 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Transocean by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,801 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Trading Down 6.0%

RIG opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

View Our Latest Report on RIG

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.