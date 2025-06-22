Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Gai McGrath acquired 42,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$109,657.48 ($70,746.76). Also, insider Hadyn Stephens acquired 65,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.37 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,922.16 ($99,949.78). Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Owning and leasing freehold property (Fuel and Convenience Properties).

