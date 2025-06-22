Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after buying an additional 227,202 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,649,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,934,000 after buying an additional 118,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VNQ stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

