Refined Wealth Management Buys Shares of 24,582 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 9.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $526.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.28.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.