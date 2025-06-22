First Financial Corporation Indiana Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Corporation Indiana to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $50.93 on Friday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.42.

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

