Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lendlease Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.