Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.99. 49,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 619,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Aptorum Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.
About Aptorum Group
Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.
