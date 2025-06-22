Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $48,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100,843.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,042,000 after buying an additional 691,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $535,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $267,529,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $1,035.51 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $888.75 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,053.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,046.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,123.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,773.08. This trade represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.