Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Visa by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

NYSE:V opened at $338.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.74.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

