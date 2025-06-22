iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Trading Up 0% – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.50. Approximately 2,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $166.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

