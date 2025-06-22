DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Trading Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 6.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

