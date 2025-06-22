Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 360.0% increase from Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FDFF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.42.

About Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

