Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 360.0% increase from Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of FDFF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.42.
About Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF
