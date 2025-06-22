SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Refined Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 65,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $313,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.